Crowley mayor apologizes for councilman’s ‘threatening’ gesture after an explosive city meeting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux is now apologizing for Lyle Fogleman’s behavior at the city council meeting, and the events that followed.

In a video posted on Facebook, you can see him make a questionable gesture towards a group of protestors.

The group says he was targeting Desiree Cormier.

She tells us he was upset she turned the lights back on after the meeting to help people find their way out.

“He turned, made a beeline to me, looked me in the eyes and motioned he was going to slice my throat.”

Folgerman responded by saying, “They can interpret it in whichever way they choose, but my gesture was enough. Implying, enough people, go home.”

The meeting was explosive, with Fogleman lashing out at Alderman Vernon “Step” Martin. The meeting then took another turn when the group of protesters interrupted the already dramatic setting with chants.

The budget passed in under a minute and the room quickly vacated and the lights were turned off and everyone went into the halls.

That’s where the altercation took place between Folgerman and the group.

Cormier said Folgerman looked, “unhinged,” and “threatening.”

Folgerman said he had enough and just didn’t want to hear it anymore.

Mayor Monceaux said Folgerman’s actions don’t represent the city and he’s disappointed.

The group was protesting the arrest of TJ Yokum. The arrest was made by the Acadia Parish Sherrifs office. They went to the Crowley meeting, hoping mayor Tim Monceaux can help them find answers. News Ten is currently investigating his arrest.