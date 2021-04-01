Crowley man arrested for shooting at moving vehicles in September 2020

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly fired shots at moving vehicles on West Sixth St. in September 2020.

Shaquille Sheldon Ledet, 27, of Crowley, allegedly exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at a moving vehicle occupied by two female victims, ages 26 and 23. Neither victims were hit by the shots but sustained minimal injuries as he caused their vehicle to go into multiple ditches, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Broussard said Ledet was incarcerated in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for crimes he committed in the Lafayette Parish but has since been moved to the Acadia Parish jail.