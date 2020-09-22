Crowley makes sandbags available to residents for Tropical Depression Beta

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — While Tropical Depression Beta is weakening, it is still expected to be a major rain generator for South Louisiana, and the City of Crowley is making sandbags available in advance of any flooding.

Mayor Tim Monceaux reminded residents that sandbags picked up for Hurricane Laura can be reused, but anyone needing additional sandbags can pick them up today through Friday, Sept. 25. They can be picked up at Crowley Public Works Department on Jack Mitchell Rd. during the department’s regular working hours (Monday through Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

For more information, call Crowley City Hall at (337) 783-0824.