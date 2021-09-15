Crowley lawn care worker arrested for theft and burglary after allegedly stealing from client

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley lawn care worker was arrested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly stole items from a client in the northeast part of the parish.

Chad Paul Lavergne, 46, of Crowley, faces charges of theft and burglary and was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on an $11,500 bond, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

On Tuesday, the victim reported the theft of a welding machine as part of a burglary of her residence. It was not the first time theft had been reported by the victim, and in the investigation, it was found that her lawn care worker was a possible suspect.

Gibson said one of his deputies used serial numbers to track down missing items that had been pawned off in another parish. After tracking the pawned items to Lavergne, the deputy located and arrested him, leading to the discovery of several other items the victim had reported stolen.

“I appreciate the efforts of the deputy by following up on this case, which led to the arrest and recovery of several thousand dollars of property,” said Gibson. “I would also like to add that the victim’s maintaining records of serial numbers and photos also played a major role in the property being recovered and identified.”