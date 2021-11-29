Crowley auto-repair shop owner facing more charges in fraud scheme

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley auto-repair shop owner was arrested again on Monday for new charges related to a fraud scheme he previously faced charges for, according to Crowley Police.

Doucet’s Gas & Diesel Repair Shop owner Addison Doucet, 32, of Crowley, is now facing 11 counts of theft by fraud and 11 counts of damage to property with intent to defraud.

Doucet was arrested Monday, Nov. 29 after the Crowley Police Department reportedly kept fielding calls from new complainants claiming to have been swindled by Doucet and his repair shop. He was originally arrested, along with his wife and a shop employee, earlier this month for charges relating to fraud.

There have been approximately 50 complaints against Doucet, police said, and a detective was able to gather evidence in 11 new cases.

A warrant was issued for eleven new counts of theft by fraud and damage to property with intent to defraud. The case is still under investigation as other victims are acquiring the necessary evidence and new victims emerge.

Doucet was originally arrested on Nov. 10 along with his wife and an employee of the repair shop. They faced charges relating to theft by fraud of over $30,000.00, damage to property with intent to defraud, and criminal conspiracy.

An investigation into Doucet’s business began on Oct. 29.