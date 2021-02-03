Crime Stoppers: APSO searches for suspect in theft of utility trailer from local crawfish facility

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a utility trailer from Bocage Crawfish, located in the 6000 block of Egan Hwy.

The theft occurred on January 30, 2021, at approx. 1:30 a.m.

An unknown suspect was captured on video surveillance stealing the trailer. The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model white GMC Yukon. The trailer was recovered the same morning on Gravot Rd., south of Iota.

(Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.