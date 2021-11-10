Crime Stoppers: $6k worth of items stolen from church in Egan

EGAN, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around $6k worth of items that were stolen from the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Egan.

Law enforcement believes the theft happened sometime in the last two weeks of October.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, suspects pried open the door, stole various items including four marble-top tables, antique-style lamps, mattresses, and a black four-burner commercial gas range. The approximate value of this theft is $6k.









If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.