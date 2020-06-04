City of Crowley issuing sandbags Friday and Saturday

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The City of Crowley’s Public Works Department will continue to issue sandbags Friday and Saturday in advance of Tropical Storm Cristobel, according to Mayor Tim Monceaux.
Sandbags will be issued:
- Friday, June 5: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, June 6: 7:30 a.m. to noon.
You must present a valid driver’s license with a Crowley address when picking up the sandbags. Six sandbags will be issued per driver’s license. The sandbags may be obtained from the Public Works Department located at 220 Jack Mitchell Drive in Crowley.