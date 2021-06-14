Church Point Police searching for runaway juvenile

CHURCH POINT, La (KLFY) — The Church Point Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile runaway.

Kevin Scott, 12, was last seen leaving his house on Church St. in Church Point around 6:30 on June 13.

Police say that this is not the first time Scott has left home. Previously, he had either returned home after a few hours or been located by police.

Scott is suspected to still be in the Church Point area, but he called his grandmother to say he was in Opelousas.

If anyone sees Scott or knows his whereabouts, contact the Church Point Police Department at 337-684-5455.

