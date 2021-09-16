Church Point Police searching for missing man last seen leaving hospital

Acadia Parish

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Church Point Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving the Acadia St. Landry Hospital on Sept. 6 at around 4:45 p.m. after seeking medical treatment.

Eduardo Olalde, 31, is described as a Hispanic male standing at 5’9″ with a skinny build, brown eyes and long black hair. He is being listed as a “welfare concern” by the department. His family reported him missing on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Officials did not discuss the kind of treatment Olalde was seeking before he went missing.

Anyone with information on Olalde’s whereabouts is asked to call Capt. Minix at the Church Point Police Department at (337) 684-5455.

