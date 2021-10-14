Church Point Police searching for July 2021 drive-by shooting suspect

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux says officers are searching for a suspect in a July 2021 drive-by shooting.

Calvin L. Scott, Jr. is described by Thibodeaux as a Black male, standing 5’11” and weighing around 155 lbs. His last known address was the Acadian Place Apartments in Church Point. He may be in the Lafayette or Crowley areas.

Warrants have been issued for Scott’s arrest, though law enforcement has had trouble tracking him down. If you have any information on Scott’s whereabouts, call Church Point Police at (337) 684-5455.

