Church Point Police looking for two men in connection with shooting at Centennial Village housing area

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) Church point police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting that happened December 14 in the Centennial Village housing area.

Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said when police arrived on scene, they gave chase to a suspect vehicle but lost the vehicle in the parish area.

Afterwards, he said, officers located a male juvenile who had been shot in the buttocks.

Several vehicles and residences had also been hit in the firing, Thibodeaux said.

He said the investigation revealed 2 groups of individuals were shooting at each other and that officers recovered a total of 43 spent shell casings which had been fired.

Evidence obtained at the scenes along with other information revealed the identity of the suspects, Thibodeaux said.

He said arrest warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Davontae Mott and 18-year-old Darrion Bradley, both of Opelousas.

They are facing one count each of attempted second degree murder charges, illegal discharge of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous, Thibodeaux said.