Church Point Police: Arrests made after person shot in face with paintball gun

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) Several people are facing charges after police say they drove around the city of Church Point Friday night shooting at people with paintball guns.

One person was struck in the face and injured, police said.

Church Point Police say they also received multiple calls of houses being shot with paint ball guns and being egged.

Police said officers in marked and unmarked units patrolled the area and stopped several vehicles believed to be involved in the incidents.

Two adults and a juvenile were arrested, police said.

“We are not here to prevent young adults from having fun if they want to get together and have paint ball wars please do, but go out in a field or somewhere that property can not be damaged and shoot paintballs at each other who are willing participants not just innocent people walking or driving. Remember when fun turns into criminal activity then its no longer just innocent fun,” the police department announced.

“This is no longer childish fun and has now graduated into criminal damage to property and criminal mischief.”

Saying “before something dire happens to a child,” police advised parents to take heed to what they’re children may be doing.

“Be advised, if your child is caught in the performance of any of these activities they will be arrested and charged through District Court and the vehicle used will be towed. Parents also will have to come to the Police Station to pick up their kids and assume custody.”

The condition of the victim is unknown.