Church Point Police arrest number of juveniles on shooting charges, to be tried as adults

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Police here have made arrests of a number of juveniles allegedly involved in recent shootings, and Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said there are plans to try them all as adults for their crimes.

Thibodeaux said the juveniles have also been indicted and are from the Church Point, Rayne and Crowley areas. No information is being released on the juveniles at this time due to ongoing investigations, said the chief.

“We will not take any crime lightly in Church Point, whether it be adult or juvenile crime,” stated Thibodeaux in a press release. “We will investigate every shots-fired call we get to the best of our ability. I also want the public to know that when threats are made over any social media platform that puts lives in danger or a direct threat towards someone’s life and evidence can be obtained to verify the threat, we will investigate and prosecute these incidents to the fullest extent of the law. We are here for the safety of the Town of Church Point and ask all citizens if you see something say something please.”