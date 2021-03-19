Church Point Police arrest 4 teens in a pair of unrelated shootings on MLK Dr.

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Church Point Police have arrested at least four juveniles this month on shooting-related charges and have turned their cases over to the 15th Judicial District for prosecution, according to Chief Dale Thibodeaux.

March 6 shooting

Two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old from Crowley were arrested after a March 6 shooting in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Dr.

One female victim was shot in the arm and treated at a local hospital.

Several 9 mm and .40 caliber casings were recovered at the scene, according to Thibodeaux. Further investigation revealed one of the bullets penetrated the window of a nearby residence and also hit a vehicle parked in the parking lot. Also hit was the vehicle that the victim was sitting in. Investigation revealed the vehicle used had been stolen in Crowley prior to the shooting.

March 13 shooting

A 14-year-old was arrested after pulling a gun during an altercation and firing shots in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Dr.

Upon police arrival, several juveniles fled from the scene. No one was hit by any of the shots fired, according to Thibodeaux. Enough evidence was obtained and the juvenile was charged for felony illegal discharging of a firearm where human life was endangered.

“The Church Point Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office are working together in an effort to stop and curb these shootings,” said Thibodeaux. “We are also working with the surrounding police departments exchanging information about these shootings.”