Church Point officer injured after police pursuit; suspect arrested and charged

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – The Church Point Police Department has arrested and named the suspect involved in a Sunday night pursuit.

Carey Citizen, 30, of Church Point, faces charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux, Citizen has an extensive criminal history for home invasion and drug violations. Citizen was also booked on the outstanding warrant from St. Landry Parish for domestic abuse child endangerment and criminal damage to property. Further charges are pending.

Thibodeaux said the officer was attempting to stop a vehicle where the driver and passengers had felony warrants from previous shootings. During the pursuit, the suspect threw an automatic handgun from the vehicle, which was recovered, according to police.

Those warrants included, domestic abuse child endangerment and criminal damage to property.

The chase continued out of the Town of Church Point to the community of Branch.

The suspect’s car hit the police car, causing the officer’s car to go into a ditch and overturn on its side.

The officer suffered injuries to his left leg and was bruised up but is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot and the driver was apprehended by assisting units a few blocks away.