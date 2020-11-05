Church Point man sentenced for cocaine possession

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man will have to do four years and nine months in federal prison (57 months) for cocaine possession, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.

Elton J. Richard III, 44, of Church Point will also have two years of supervised release following his prison term after pleading guilty on June 11.

During the early morning hours of September 22, 2018, a Lake Charles Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop of a tow truck being driven by Richard on I-10. The officer’s K-9 partner conducted an open-air sniff around the tow truck and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from within. A search of the vehicle revealed a suitcase in the backseat containing 27 large bundles wrapped with electrical tape. The officer also observed a loose white powdery substance on the outside of some of the bundles and suspected it to be cocaine. Richard was arrested and taken into custody. Subsequent lab tests revealed that each of the 27 bundles contained one kilogram each of cocaine.