Church Point man arrested for negligent homicide after infant drowns in bathtub

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man is behind bars on a negligent homicide charge after St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputies say a 9-month-old baby accidentally drowned in a bathtub.

Nicholas Lee Ducote, 30, of Church Point, had allegedly placed the baby and a 2-year-old toddler in the bathtub and allowed them to play with bath toys while he folded clothes, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Ducote then exited the bathroom and played a video game on the television for a short amount of time.

While occupied in the other room, he heard a loud splash and went inside the bathroom to check on the children. The 9-month-old was unresponsive in the water in the back of the tub. The 2-year-old was sitting in the front part of the tub and was not injured. Ducote removed the juveniles from the tub and called out to a family member for assistance. Emergency services were immediately contacted.

“An autopsy was conducted on March 8, 2021,” stated Guidroz. “The death of the juvenile was ruled an accidental drowning, however, Nicholas Ducote committed the act of criminal negligence. His simple carelessness resulted in the accidental death of an infant child.”

On March 15, Ducote was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.