Church Point cop with a rap sheet arrested again for domestic abuse battery, child endangerment

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point Police officer with a criminal history is currently on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic abuse battery by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rasiem Alexis Fredericks, 27, of Opelousas, remains in the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges almost identical to an Aug. 2018 arrest when he was an officer at the Basile Police Department. He was accused of strangling his domestic partner.

Fredricks was also arrested on similar charges in Sept. 2016 in Tampa, Fla., as well. Two years ago, he was also accused of calling in multiple bomb threats to the St. Landry Parish 911 Communications Center, according to The Eunice News. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz stated that during at least one of those bomb threats, Fredericks identified himself on the phone as “Officer Fredericks.”