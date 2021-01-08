Church Point cancels Courir de Mardi Gras in 2021

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – The Saddle Tramp Riders Club has decided to cancel this year’s Church Point Courir de Mardi Gras.

The club met with Mayor Ryan Meche, Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux and other officials before canceling the event. 2021 would have been the 60th year of the Cajun Mardi Gras tradition in Church Point.

In a statement, the club said, ” We know how many people enjoy our traditional run and parade, but our primary focus is on keeping everyone safe during this pandemic. The health and well-being of our citizens, runners, riders, volunteers, parade-goers, and public officials is of utmost importance.

We invite you to still celebrate the Mardi Gras season by decorating your homes and businesses, and encourage you to also support our local businesses by purchasing memorabilia and king cakes.

Despite the difficult decision of cancelling this year’s celebration, the Saddle Tramp Riders Club remains focused on preserving our Cajun Culture one Mardi Gras at a time.

Please join us on February 27, 2022 to help us make it the best Church Point Courir de Mardi Gras ever!”