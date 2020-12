Santa Claus waves during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux announced today that due to inclement weather, “Christmas in Crowley” is being postponed from Dec. 2 to Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

The event is set to be held on N. Parkerson Ave. between the court circle and Second St.

Monceaux asked attendees to practice social distancing and to wear face protection during the vent.

For additional information, contact Crowley City Hall at (337) 783-0824, Extension 301.