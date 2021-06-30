Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said his deputies are looking for information on a rash of catalytic converter thefts across the parish.

“Since January of 2021, thefts of catalytic converters have skyrocketed throughout our country,” said Gibson in a press release this morning. “Here in Acadia Parish, we have had 20 reported thefts throughout our parish.”

Gibson said the thefts are affecting both personal and commercial vehicles, and the costs to repair or replace the part can be very expensive.

“These converters do not bear identification numbers,” said the sheriff. “Law enforcement needs your help to identify persons committing these criminal acts.”

If you know of any person involved in these thefts, you are urged to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (337) 789-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases.