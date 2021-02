CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police Chief Allen James “Jimmy” Broussard has been arrested on three charges of malfeasance in office, two charges of obstruction of justice and one charge of injuring public records.

The arrest comes shortly after he was indicted by a grand jury on the same charges.

ACADIA PARISH SHERIFFS OFFICE Jail Roster

