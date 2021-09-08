UPDATE: Man stole ambulance because it was taking too long to receive treatment at hospital

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 4:35 p.m.: A man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a St. Landry EMS ambulance then led law enforcement on a chase down I-10 W. He allegedly stole the ambulance because his wait for treatment at the hospital was too long, according to a press release from Duson Police.

At 1:35 p.m., Duson Police were alerted by St. Landry EMS that an ambulance had been stolen from Lafayette General Hospital and that the ambulance was headed westbound on I-10.

The ambulance was equipped with a GPS tracker.

Duson Police intercepted the Ambulance traveling westbound on I-10 and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued for 10 miles to the East Crowley Exit.

The ambulance then proceeded to LA Hwy 1111, into the City of Crowley, and pulled into the parking lot of a Family Physicians Clinic. The driver of the ambulance then circled the driveway and struck a car occupied by an 88-year-old Crowley man, no injuries were reported in this crash.

The driver then jumped from the ambulance and ran into the clinic, Duson Police Officer assisted by LA State Troopers, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, and Crowley Police all gave foot chase and the male subject was captured and taken into custody inside the physician’s office.

The man was identified as Kerry Cormier 36 years old of Crowley, LA.

When questioned about being in the St Landry EMS Ambulance, Cormier stated that just before noon on this date he was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the 3200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette, where he sustained an injury that caused pain in the back and on his side.

Cormier reported that he was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service to Lafayette General Hospital where he was placed in a lobby in pain.

After waiting to be seen, Cormier stated he decided to go to a different hospital for quicker service and walked out of the Lafayette General ER and found an ambulance parked there. Cormier took this ambulance and proceeded to UHC in Lafayette where he was not immediately seen there either.

Cormier then took the ambulance to go to his primary care physician in Crowley and on his way he stated the police started chasing him.

Duson Police have confirmed that Cormier was involved in a crash on this date and was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Lafayette General, Duson Police also confirmed that St Landry EMS had transported a patient from Opelousas to Lafayette General Hospital, the medics had entered the ER to deliver their patient and upon exiting the ER noticed their ambulance was stolen.

Management from St. Landry EMS activated the GPS tracker and notified local police of the ambulance’s location.

After his capture, Cormier was transported to Acadia General Hospital in Crowley where doctors confirmed that Cormier had a rib fracture.

Cormier was treated and released for incarceration.

ORIGINAL POST, 1:58 p.m.: Several local agencies pursued a stolen ambulance on I-10 Westbound. An arrest has been made. The Lafayette and Duson Police Departments confirmed the pursuit and arrest.

The ambulance was a St. Landry EMS ambulance.

Duson Police confirmed that the suspect is in custody after the chase came to an end in Crowley.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.