MORSE,La. (KLFY)– A group dedicated to the preservation , advancement, and education of Cajun French culture is holding a Boucherie in Mermentau Cove this weekend for the first time since 2019.

A $10 entry fee will cover your food, beer, music, and dancing needs this Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1174 Lafosse Rd. in Morse.

Gates will open at 7 a.m.

Pork skins and cracklin will be ready first thing in the morning, Followed by jambalaya and gumbo around lunch time along with other cajun dishes.