Authorities searching for stolen John Deere

EVANGELINE, La (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the felony theft of a tractor that was stolen in late April.

The tractor was stolen from the 1400 block of Riverside Rd. in the Evangeline community on April 24, according to a press release from the APSO.

It is described as a 2007 John Deere 6715 with a front-end loader and ditching blade. The total value is approximately $32k. It is pictured below:

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

