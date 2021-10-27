Authorities investigating after three rifles stolen from Acadia Parish home

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary in which three firearms were stolen earlier this month.
The thieves broke into a house in the 1400 block of Rupert Lake Rd. in the Richie Community and stole three firearms. They’re described and pictured below:
- Savage Arms 111 Trophy Hunter, 243 ca. bolt action rifle with scope,
- Savage Arms Axis XP, 243 ca. bolt action rifle with scope,
- Pink Keystone Cricket 22 long bolt action rifle
If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.