Authorities investigating after three rifles stolen from Acadia Parish home

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary in which three firearms were stolen earlier this month.

The thieves broke into a house in the 1400 block of Rupert Lake Rd. in the Richie Community and stole three firearms. They’re described and pictured below:

Savage Arms 111 Trophy Hunter, 243 ca. bolt action rifle with scope,

Savage Arms Axis XP, 243 ca. bolt action rifle with scope,

Pink Keystone Cricket 22 long bolt action rifle







If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.