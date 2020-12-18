Arrest made in Crowley shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Crowley in July. 20-year old Tyrese Dugas is charged with 4 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Crowley Police Chief, Jimmy Broussard says according to the victims, Dugas was following them in a car when he began to open fire on them. All 4 victims have recovered from the shooting.

Chief Broussard said this about the arrest, “It is when the public and law enforcement work together that things start to change and we start to make a difference. We are so grateful for our brothers and sisters in blue from the US Marshal Service for assisting us and bringing about this arrest. It is through collaborative efforts and the public’s involvement that we are making these arrests and making a difference. It is my hope that we continue to see the tide turn for the better”.

Dugas is being held on $800,000 dollars bond.