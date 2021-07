CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is holding a blood drive on Wednesday, July 21, to help combat a severe blood and platelet shortage.

The blood drive will be held at the APSO at 1037 Capitol Ave., Crowley.

Donors are asked to:

Eat before donating

Bring picture ID

Bring reading glasses

Wear a face covering

Be 17 or above (16 with parental consent)

For additional information about donating, call 337-470-4483.