APSO: Suspects in Crowley burglary make off with $30K in welding equipment

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects after a burglary of over $30,000 in industrial equipment in the 100 block of Casanova Rd. north of Crowley.

An unknown number of suspects made entry into the building likely on Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson. The burglar(s) are believed to have driven off in a white full-size truck.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.