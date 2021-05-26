APSO asking for public assistance locating runaway juvenile from Rayne

RAYNE, La (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from Rayne.

Tyler Vories, 16, of Rayne, left his home in the night or early morning hours of May 22-23, 2021.

Vories is described as a black male, 121 pounds, 5’9” in height, with black hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is unknown. It is believed he may be in the Ville Platte area.

If you have any information on the location of this juvenile, please contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or your local law enforcement.

