APSO asking for help locating runaway juvenile

BASILE, La (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating runaway 16-year-old Tyler Vories, who’s been missing since June 21, 2021.

Vories is described as a black male, 121 pounds, 5’9” in height, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, black socks, and Nike slippers.

It is believed he may be in the Eunice, Mamou, or Ville Platte area.

If you have any information on the location of this juvenile, please contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or your local law enforcement agency.