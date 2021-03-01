APSO: Alleged domestic abuser shot after ‘long pattern’ of abuse, faces attempted murder charge

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man is behind bars on a lengthy list of charges after being shot in self-defense by a woman he had allegedly abused over a long period of time.

Brandon S. Hebert, 32, of Crowley, faces the following charges:

Two counts of domestic abuse

One count of sexual battery

One count of aggravated domestic abuse

One count of second-degree domestic abuse battery

16 counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

One count of attempted second-degree murder

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said deputies responded to the 2400 block if S. Avenue F just south of Crowley on Feb. 19. Hebert had been shot by the female resident, apparently in self-defense.

Gibson said the investigators were able to identify that a “long pattern of domestic abuse” by Hebert had been occurring at the residence for at least six months. Physical evidence was observed on the victim along with witnesses to the abuse.

Hebert was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and was arrested upon his release from the hospital.

Hebert is being held without bond at this time.