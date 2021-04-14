Additional arrests made in May 2020 shooting death of Crowley teen Emori Carter

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Two additional arrests were made this morning in May 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Emori Carter, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jadarius “JD” Simmons and Crystal Savoy on charges of accessories in the first-degree murder. Savoy is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, criminal street gang activity, improper supervision of juveniles, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Simmons also faces additional charges, including solicitation of membership in a criminal street gang, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and criminal conspiracy to commit a crime.

Simmons and Savoy were both arrested in Evangeline Parish and transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail.

In November 2020, Xavien Jermaine Freeman, 17, was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the same case. A 16-year-old juvenile has also been arrested in the case.