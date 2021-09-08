Additional arrest made in fatal July shooting at Rayne grocery store

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — An additional arrest has been made in connection to the July shooting of Johnathan Dixon outside of King City Grocery in Rayne, according to the Rayne Police Department.

Crystal Fontenot, 31 is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She was arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies while she was at the Acadia Parish District Court for an unrelated matter.

Fontenot had been indicted by an Acadia Parish grand jury for her alleged involvement in the July 17 homicide of Johnathan Dixon.

Commissioner Doguet issued an arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder with a bond of $50,000.00.