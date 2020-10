DUSON, La. (KLFY) -- A Lafayette man and a Breaux Bridge man ended up behind bars after Duson Police found them with drugs, guns and counterfeit money.

Zachary Ford, 39, of Lafayette and Heath Hulin, 48, of Breaux Bridge, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 8 in conjunction with a similar investigation in Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Ford was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of meth. Hulin has been charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of meth and monetary instrument abuse. Both men were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.