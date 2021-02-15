Acadia Parish to enforce a shelter-in-place order beginning Monday night

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish law enforcement agencies have announced that they plan to enforce a shelter-in-place order for the entire parish starting at 8 p.m. Monday night and ending at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

The shelter-in-place will be parishwide except for Church Point, which has their own separate curfew in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Essential workers are excluded from this mandate but must provide identification if stopped by law enforcement. This mandate could result in citations being issued, just as a curfew order.

This mandate is being put in place as roads are expected to worsen as the evening hours begin.