Acadia Parish to enforce a shelter-in-place order beginning Monday night

Acadia Parish

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish law enforcement agencies have announced that they plan to enforce a shelter-in-place order for the entire parish starting at 8 p.m. Monday night and ending at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

The shelter-in-place will be parishwide except for Church Point, which has their own separate curfew in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Essential workers are excluded from this mandate but must provide identification if stopped by law enforcement. This mandate could result in citations being issued, just as a curfew order.

This mandate is being put in place as roads are expected to worsen as the evening hours begin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar