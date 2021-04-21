Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for thieves of travel trailer

CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a 24-foot travel trailer.

Unknown suspects stole the trailer during the night of April 4.

It is described as a 2016 Heartland North Trail Ultra Lite, tan in color with black and maroon decals. Its value is approximately $18,000.

APSO and Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish are asking that anyone with information regarding this theft call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.