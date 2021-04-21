Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for thieves of travel trailer

Acadia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a 24-foot travel trailer.

Unknown suspects stole the trailer during the night of April 4.

It is described as a 2016 Heartland North Trail Ultra Lite, tan in color with black and maroon decals. Its value is approximately $18,000.

APSO and Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish are asking that anyone with information regarding this theft call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar