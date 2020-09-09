Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for pair of car burglars

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish sheriff’s detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred on Aug. 15 at around 3 a.m. in the Gents Park Subdivision north of Crowley.

According to a press release, two subjects were captured on video surveillance on Jimmy Drive in a light color vehicle. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Later that night, they were captured again on video on Joseph Drive attempting to gain entrance to a vehicle and camper. The suspects then fled the scene in the same light-colored vehicle.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report the tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.