Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for pair of car burglars

Acadia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish sheriff’s detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred on Aug. 15 at around 3 a.m. in the Gents Park Subdivision north of Crowley.

According to a press release, two subjects were captured on video surveillance on Jimmy Drive in a light color vehicle. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Later that night, they were captured again on video on Joseph Drive attempting to gain entrance to a vehicle and camper. The suspects then fled the scene in the same light-colored vehicle.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report the tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar