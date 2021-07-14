Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for four sex offender fugitives

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating four fugitives wanted for sex offender registry violations.

Adolph Creighton, Jr., 50, of Crowley, is a black male with grey hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’3” in height and weighs 185 lbs. Creighton is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender by providing false information.

Charles Dugas, 48, of Rayne, is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’9” in height and weighs 175 lbs. Dugas is wanted for failure to register and notify as a convicted sex offender.

Jimmy Louviere, 50, of Jennings, is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He’s 5’7” in height & weighs 165 lbs. Louviere is wanted for failure to register and notify change of address and failing to register by providing false information.

Melvin Dugar, 21, of Crowley, is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’11” in height and weighs 165 lbs. Dugar is wanted for failure to register a vehicle by a convicted sex offender.

If you have any information regarding these fugitives, you’re urged to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.