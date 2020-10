ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help identifying a suspect in an attempted home burglary.

It happened October 1 in the 9400 block of Egan Highwa, in Crowley.

Detectives have released a still shot of the suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8700.