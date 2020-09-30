Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle burglars

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a group of possible vehicle burglars after break-ins off of Airport Rd. in the Trails South Trailer Park, south of Crowley.

On Sept. 18, four unknown suspects were seen looking into vehicles in the area. They were described as tall, thin individuals wearing all-black clothing. Items stolen from unlocked vehicles included wallets, a purse, an iPad and bank cards.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.