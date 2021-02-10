Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for shooting suspect

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting that happened on Addie Dr. west of Rayne.

According to a Crime Stoppers press release, the suspect’s vehicle was captured on video surveillance following the victim’s vehicle. Multiple shots were fired, striking the victim’s car.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as an older-model, four-door Buick LeSabre, colored white with dark, tinted windows. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, according to Crime Stoppers.