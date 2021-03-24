Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating home break-in on Roberts Cove Rd.

by: Scott Lewis

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a residential burglary which occurred in the 5000 block of Roberts Cove Rd. on October 15, 2020, between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the residence by kicking in a door. Once inside they stole two safes weighing 150 lbs. each and a Stevens Model 62 semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle, black in color.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

