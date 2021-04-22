Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office cracking down on crime, seizing drugs, money, and stolen guns in a 45 day operation

Acadia Parish, LA., (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to curb violence in high crime areas across the parish.

On April 22, 2021, Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson announced the department had completed a 45-day operation across the parish.

Gibson said the operation focused on foot traffic, vehicle traffic and persons loitering in areas of Crowley, Rayne and Church Point.

“Our goal has been very strong about trying to make sure we’re on the streets and keeping our community safe,” Gibson said.

Deputies stopped a total of 776 people over a 45-day period, beginning in March, which led to 69 arrests and 56 felony investigations.

The picture above shows the money, drugs, and guns seized which was taken off of the streets during the 45-day investigation across Acadia Parish.

The department was able to take 17 illegal firearms off of the streets during the operation and also seized a car. Gibson said the car was obtained with money obtained by selling drugs.

A total of $43,876 in cash was also seized which deputies believe to have been used in illegal transactions of guns or drugs.

“We’ve had some arrests are local partners have made which we believe assisted in reducing it [crime],” Gibson said.

Narcotics were also taken off of the streets including cocaine, crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, and pharmaceutical pills. Deputies believe the total value of the drugs that were seized would be worth $29,040 on the streets.