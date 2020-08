MERMENTAU, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the three pictured subjects in reference to an ongoing investigation.

According to a Facebook post, the pictures featured are from a residence on Castle Cove Rd. in Mermentau on Friday, July 31 at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Please call (337) 788-8772 or send a private message on the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page with any information (Case # 20-0086648).