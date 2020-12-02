Acadia Parish seeking three sex offender fugitives

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating three sex offender fugitives.

Gerald Wayne Arceneaux, 50, is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He’s 5’9” in height and weighs 170 lbs. He was last known to reside in the Rayne area. Arceneaux is wanted for failure to provide community notifications, failure to comply with identification requirements, and failure to register as a convicted sex offender.

Jimmy Louviere, 50, is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He’s 5’7” in height and weighs 165 lbs. His last known address is 293 Ray Lejeune Rd. in Jennings. Louviere is wanted for failure to notify change of address, and convicted sex offender failing to register by providing false information.

Martelle Mouton, 37, is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’ in height and weighs 145 pounds. His last known address is 127 Public Rd. in Rayne. Mouton is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender and failure to notify of change of address.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these sex offenders, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.