COVID-19 daily updates

Acadia Parish School District releases phased reopening plan to parents

Acadia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
classroom_1528339201707.jpg

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Parents of students in Acadia Parish Schools have a better understanding of school reopening plans after the system released what they call ‘proposed scenarios’ on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent Scott Richard, the plans were developed from school system leadership, school-based leadership teams, legal counsel, medical professionals and parent input.

The plan includes three instructional formats: Traditional, Distance/Remote and Virtual Academy (for grades K-12).

A calendar outlining grading periods, start and end dates and report card dates was also issued.

“As we progress through the coming days and weeks, we will remain focused on updating procedures, policies and changes in routines associated with start school with everyone’s safety as our priority,” Richard said.

20-21_FINAL_COVID_Calendar_13JULY2020Download
Acadia-Strong-Start-Reopening-Plan_14JULY2020-1Download
Letter_from_Supt_Reopening_20_21Download

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar