CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday to consider moving the school system’s start after the September 7 Labor Day holiday.

Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard confirmed that changes to how the district reopens may be on the horizon.

The agenda for Thursday’s 5 p.m. special meeting will be available Wednesday, Richard said.

We will provide new information as it becomes available.