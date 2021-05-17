Acadia Parish residents can get free ‘Children at Play’ signs for yards, neighborhoods

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish residents who want “Children at Play” signs for their yards or neighborhoods may pick them up from the Police Jury Administrative Office free of charge.

Over 300 signs are available at the office, located at 505 NE Court Circle in Crowley starting today. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

“With school letting out for the summer, we receive many calls about speedy drivers across the parish,” says Police Jury President Chance Henry. “The goal of these signs is to bring awareness to local speed limits and urge drivers to practice caution. Although the standard children at play signs do work, they become mundane after seeing them repeatedly. We believe these bright new signs will easily catch drivers’ eyes and keep children safer when playing outdoors this summer.”